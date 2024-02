Color theme System Dark Light

Stog is a static blog and website generator, like Jekyll but in OCaml.

The simplest static sitegen there is. Build a modern, fully working website using only HTML.

Quarto® is an open-source scientific and technical publishing system built on Pandoc

A simple, functional, hackable static site generator that gives authors the ability to treat websites as Scheme programs.

static site generator built with Python, with some interesting features for pre-processing the images.

Static site generator written in Scala using ScalaTags for templates and Flexmark for markdown.

Service-Oriented Web Framework, build scalable web apps and services with React and GraphQL or generate Static Sites

Lastpage is a .net core static website generator based on Mustachio which is based on Mustache

Create a travel blog with minimal effort, using other people's pictures on Instagram.

An easy-to-use generator supporting MathJax and other embeds, faster than Hugo and Zola

This is a Generic Static Site Generator, It is written in JavaScript, It can be used to create static websites

Generates HTML, PDF (via LaTeX), and any other text output from Markdown content and Twig templates.

Static blog generator with simplistic configuration that aims for being dead simple.

The Static Site Generator that does only one thing: compile your html and markdown.

Expansive is a static site generator. It is written in Ejscript, and is blazing fast.

The most simplest and lightweight static site and blog generator for c++ enthusiasts.

GrazeDocs is a static site generator for creating documentation for your projects.

The world's smallest and lightweight static site and blog generator for Python lovers.

Dead simple, one-line, few options static website generator. Just write your stuff instead of learning generators.

A simple static site generator with an integrated toolchain for efficient development and delivery.

Stati is an extensible PHP static site generator that can work with existing Jekyll sites.

CopperSmith is a very simple command powered static site generator that uses markdown files.

Website generator that combines content from Contentful CMS with Handlebars templates and publishes the website in Amazon S3.

Yet another static site generator for Grunt, Gulp and Node.js - fast, simple and powerful.

Generate one page websites without use of the command line.

A static site generator that is simple and easy to use.

Probably the simplest static site generator in the world!

INTUITION.DEV is the futuristic open source tool for pro developers w/ 10 fold productivity; via automation, low-code, cross-platform, static-generator, and a built-in WebAdmin editor - facilitating app maintenance by end-users.

ADM-DEV-KIT is static web server and build tool built with plugins and tools like Node.js, JSPM, Express.js, Browser-Sync, Gulp.js, PostHTML, PostCSS and others.

Starter Package is a package with the latest best practices for your HTML (pug), CSS (Sass), JavaScript (es6), graphic, font, and favicon files.

Harold (create-harold-app) is a simple tool that provides ready-to-use templates for creating your static websites and blogs, equipped with search functionality.

trying to hit the sweet spot between simplicity and being feature rich enough for every use case.

Static site generator written in Go and "compatible" with Jekyll & Pelican content

A dead simple static HTML website builder which can be hosted anywhere for super fast websites and very little effort. Create your Blog or Documentation using our boilerplate examples.

A static site generator that uses Tcl for both code and templates.

A rapid documentation tool to blow you away! Batteries and style included; you just need to type.

QPage or QuickPage is a free project for creating academic homepage without any code

dev server and build tool with no configuration and no boilerplate code

Toss some content, templates, and media in a pan and fry it up!

Kulfon is a static site generator written in JavaScript and inspired by Hugo.

Yet another static site generator - non-opinionated, value-level. Less magic == easier to understand

A fast personal website and blog generator for Go, Node.js and Python without external dependencies.

Use modern tools to build fast, mostly-just-HTML websites with islands of client-side JS.

Slick is a static site generator written and configured using Haskell. It's the spiritual successor to my previous static-site generator project SitePipe; but is faster, simpler, and more easily used in combination with other tools.

Write your layouts in Elm and your content in Markdown.

Luapress is *yet another* static blog generator, written in Lua.

A Laravel-powered, flat-first CMS that can run headless, as a full PHP stack, or generate and deploy static sites.

JungleJS is a new static site generator that uses Svelte and GraphQL.

A static website generator that allows you to tell a story with your pictures

Website generator based on HTML rewriting instead of template processing. Single binary, extensible with Lua plugins.

django-distill lets you to create and publish a static website from any Django project.

A fast processor for high quality academic and technical articles from Markdown and LaTeX.

A site generation tool (and then some) for .NET platforms.

Build fast, modern sites with Elm's delightful type system to help you! 📚

Dead simple SSG that lets you focus on being productive.

Docs-as-code knowledge base to manage Architecture Decision Records (ADR) for your project and publish them automatically as a static website

The Joyful Site Generator. Islands of Interactivity with Vue, Preact, Svelte, and more.

Leverage WordPress as a great CMS, but benefit from the speed, security and portability that a static website provides

roots is a toolbox for building simple, beautiful, and efficient products for the web.

Analog is a fullstack meta-framework for building applications and websites with Angular

Scully is a static site generator for Angular projects looking to embrace the Jamstack.

A static content management system that can deploy to any webserver.

Harp is a static web server that can also compile your project down to static assets.

A tool that makes it easy to create intelligent and beautiful documentation, written by Georg Brandl.

Build blazing fast websites for any CMS or data with Vue.js

Fresh is a next generation web framework, built for speed, reliability, and simplicity

SvelteKit is an application framework powered by Svelte — build bigger apps with a smaller footprint.

Contribute

Should your site be featured here in this gallery? Let us know about it by opening a pull request.